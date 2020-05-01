Rambarath, Helen Nerisha

Helen Nerisha Rambarath, 62, of Lake Worth, departed her earthly home in the presence of her husband and children on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a valiant, five-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Helen is survived by her mother, Rajwantee Bissoon; husband, Chris Rambarath; daughters, Chrystal and Candice; son, Trivan; granddaughters, Aryana and Elana; grandsons, Dylan and Arjoon; son-in-law, Brian White; daughter-in-law, Linda Ramkumar-Rambarath; Bissoon family siblings; many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews of the Rambarath, Ali, Mootoo, and Parasram families, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved father, Ramjit Arjoon, her father-in-law, Roodal Rambarath, and brother-in-law, Fareed Ali.

Helen was born on June 21, 1957 in Trinidad and Tobago. She was a devoted daughter and sister, brilliant student and hard worker. Helen taught at her high school before serving her country for decades in the civil service. She possessed foresight and grit, and led her family's decision to emigrate to the United States. In Florida, she enrolled in college with her teenage daughters, graduating with a degree in mathematics. Later, she taught at a middle school before finding her passion in real estate and investments. Always aiming higher, she became a broker and started her own company.

Helen was a beautiful, strong, kind, and loving person who passionately cared for others. Many of us remember her cooking and baking, her meticulous housekeeping, and how much she doted on her husband and children. Among her greatest joys were being with family and becoming a grandma. She gave her family her all. Her hugs, kisses, and healing ways will be missed. She had the uncanny ability to know how we felt just by the way we said hello. Our happinesses meant the world to her. She was the Light (Lakshmi) and matriarch of our home. In life, she fought numerous battles, alongside her husband, for what was right. Her resilience and faith allowed us to be at her side during her final moments.

Helen's Hindu last rites, will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 10:00AM at Palms West Funeral Home. Her loved ones throughout the world will perform sacred prayers to ensure Helen's soul is at peace. Her legacy and memory will be celebrated later in a royal farewell befitting our queen.

God bless her lovely soul.



