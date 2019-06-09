PLANKI, Helen Helen Pianki was 86 when she peacefully left this world to join her heavenly Father. She was a loving wife, a great mom and a fun grandma. She will be missed by Frank, her husband of nearly 68 years, her five children, Margaret, Frank (Kathy), David (Lauren), John (Debbie), and Jim (Karen), her nineteen grandchildren, Cathy, Carrie, Beth, and Thomas, Frank, Jon, Chris, and Katie, Megan, and Dave, Johnny, Michael, Suzie, and Jennifer, Jim, Dan, Jeff, David, and Carrie, as well as thirty-five great-grandchildren. Helen was born in Astoria, NY on February 19, 1933 to Owen Fitzpatrick and Marie (Mullins) Fitzpatrick. She was a gifted bible teacher and mentor, loved to paint, and raised children who knew that she loved them and would always be there for them. Words cannot express how much she we will be missed. Helen's life will be celebrated and remembered by her immediate family in a private gathering this Sunday. A Memorial Service is being planned for later this summer. "A family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories." For online condolences please visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary