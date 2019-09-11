|
|
Mitta, Helen R.
1921 – 2019
Helen R. Mitta left this earth on September 5, 2019 after many wonderful years. She was born on November 25, 1921 and was 97 years old at death. Helen, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of West Springfield, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, following the death of her husband, John, in 1993. She was the daughter of Mary and John Pasneau of West Springfield, MA, and was predeceased by her two sisters, Evelina Maak and Catherine Thomas. Helen began her career as a buyer for Forbes & Wallace Department Store in Springfield, MA. She then owned and operated Heritage Corner, a high-end card and gift shop in Hartford, CT. Helen and her husband John were boating enthusiasts and had a real love of travel, traveling throughout Europe. Helen enjoyed life and had a spark in her that was captivating. She was witty and the life of the party. She leaves behind an incredible legacy of generosity. Surviving Helen are her niece, Pamela Maak and her partner Judi Trask of Dahlonega, GA, her niece, Susan Milam and her husband, George of Winter Springs, FL, her nephew Charlie Maak and his wife, Paula of Southampton, MA, her nephew, Michael Maak, and his wife, Cindy of Rochester, MA, her niece Debbie Mitta and her niece, Ave Mitta, and nephews, Christopher Mitta, Kenneth Mitta, Anthony Mitta, and Larry Mitta. Helen was cared for in her last years by a very loving caretaker, Maria, as well as other special caretakers, to whom the family is thankful. There will be a Mass of Christian Liturgy on Friday, September 13 at 11:00AM at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 47 Pine St, West Springfield, MA followed by a burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life remembrance in Palm Beach Gardens, FL at a future date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019