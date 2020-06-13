Richman, Helen

Helen Richman, a retired Palm Beach County Schools Administrator, died June 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband Marvin Richman; her daughter Heather (Sam) Assisi, her son Kevin Kruzel, granddaughters Alexis Assisi, Autumn Kruzel, and Sienna Kruzel, grandson Andrew Assisi, sister Helga Finnigan, nieces Kelli Anne Finnigan, Terri Finnigan, and Kimberly Kratky, and nephews David Kratky and Jamie Kratky.

Services and visitation will be private in accordance with prevailing health concerns.

Glick Family Funeral Home, Boca Raton, FL is in charge of arrangements.



