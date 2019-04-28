Home

Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
SCOTTEN, Helen Helen Westwood Scotten, 95, of Lake Park passed away on April 20, 2019. Helen is survived by her six children John, Sarah, Joseph, Grace, Dolores and Darlene, 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Helen was a member of Lake Park VFW Post 9610. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with Services at 11:00AM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach. Burial will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the or Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at (howard-quattlebaum.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019
