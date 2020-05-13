Helen Yealy
Helen Stewart Yealy, 89, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Latrobe, PA, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Latrobe, on April 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Harold A. Stewart, Esq. and Helen (Shaw) Stewart.
Helen attended the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC, graduated from Latrobe Senior High School in 1949, and from Wheaton College in Norton, MA in 1953. During her lifetime, she enjoyed travelling, tennis, and golf. She was a member of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church and was fond of her associations with the Latrobe Women's Club, Latrobe Hospital Aid Society, Women's Bridge Club, Latrobe Country Club, and the Hikers Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Fritz D. Yealy on October 25, 2001. She is survived by three children Susan P. Yealy of Boynton Beach, FL, David S. Yealy and his wife Pamela A. of John's Creek, GA, and Dana A. Yealy, Esq. and his wife Sarah L. of Wexford, PA; grandchildren Jason C. Lee, Corey A. Yealy (Katherine "Kate"), Catherine "Katie" L. Yealy, Carlyle E. Yealy, Leyton S. Yealy, Kristen A. Yealy, and Megan A. Yealy, and a great-grandson Oliver Stewart Yealy.
Private graveside services for Helen's family will be held in Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation National Office, 1355 Peach St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, online at (www.arthritis.org/donate) 1-800-283-7800. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe, PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements, To post an online condolence, please visit (www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Unity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
