Helene DiBlasi

My dearest Mom,



I want you to know that when I was brought into this world, you took the chance on me and opened your life, heart, and home to a baby you didn't know. You fell in love with me and gave me unconditional love. I am so grateful for your selflessness. And although we struggled through the teenage years, we came out the other end stronger and closer.



Mom, you taught me to be a lady, act and behave with class and pride. You taught me to love myself and others as Jesus would. You gave me a love for words and you are why I am a successful secretary today.



As I grew up, you were there to support and help me during college and then help plan my wedding. You were there to support and help with your grandchildren. Your home was always open to me. There was always food on the table to be shared and breaking bread Sundays was a tradition I looked forward to more than you'll ever know. When I needed kitchen advise, you were quick to share cooking tips.



We spent so many hours at the mall, enjoying lunches out, going to the movies often, and summers at the beach at Wolf Park. I looked forward to vacations in Florida yearly to see you and dad. We shared laughter and tears, happy times and sad times.



Mom, you always had good advice and if you didn't know, you directed me to dad, who knew every thing!



I will miss your smile and your sparkling eyes. I will miss your laugh and the way you would clown around. I will miss the mother-daughter bond that we share. I love you now and always.



Go be the amazing angel with pink wings! Until we laugh and hug and kiss again.....



Love always,

Carol Ann

Carol A DiBlasi

Daughter