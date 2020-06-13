Helene DiBlasi
DiBlasi, Helene
Helene DiBlasi, of Tequesta, FL, formerly of Monroe, CT, born on June 6, 1929, in Bridgeport, CT, to John and Helen (Dixon) Dunleavey, passed peacefully into heaven on June 8, 2020, at her home in Tequesta, FL.
Helene is survived by her son Thomas DiBlasi of Monroe, CT, daughter-in-law Gabriella and granddaughter Elizabeth; and her daughter Carol Ann DiBlasi of Tequesta, FL, granddaughter Cathy McCormack, grandson Jimmy McCormack, great-granddaughter Lucy McCormack-Zmyslo and great-grandson Beau McCormack-Zmyslo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years Clarence DiBlasi, her sister Jean Donnelly, and her brother Jack Dunleavey.
Helene and Clarence resided in Monroe, CT, for more than 36 years before settling full-time in Tequesta in 2003. A graduate of Harding High School in Bridgeport, she worked for General Electric and the Bridgeport Hydraulic Company before starting a family. She later rejoined the workforce in the Monroe Public Schools where she served as secretary to the Assistant Principal at Chalk Hill Middle School and finance secretary at Masuk High School before joining her husband as bookkeeper/secretary at DiBlasi Associates in 1987.
Helene was active in many organizations including the Monroe Scholarship Fund; the Girl Scouts where she served as a Brownie troop leader; the Monroe Elementary Parent-Teachers Association; the Women's Auxiliary of the Connecticut Society of Professional Engineers; and the Monroe Town and Country Club.
In her retirement, Helene enjoyed traveling with trips to a variety of locations including Alaska, California, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Connecticut at a later date. Contributions in Helene's memory may be made to the Monroe Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 691, Monroe, CT 06468.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 13, 2020
Your mom was a very dear cousin. When I was a little girl she would take me to Seaside Park in the summertime to swim, drive-in movies, and just spend time driving here and there. I looked up to her and Jean and of course to your irrepressible grandmother Helen. We had such fun at frequent family gatherings and escapades. Im so sorry to hear that she has passed. I can see all of her family in heaven welcoming her with open arms.
Eileen Fredericks
Family
June 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I have very fond memories of your Mom.
Susan Unger Rooney
Family
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
God Bless you and your family
Maryann Rizzico
June 11, 2020
My dearest Mom,

I want you to know that when I was brought into this world, you took the chance on me and opened your life, heart, and home to a baby you didn't know. You fell in love with me and gave me unconditional love. I am so grateful for your selflessness. And although we struggled through the teenage years, we came out the other end stronger and closer.

Mom, you taught me to be a lady, act and behave with class and pride. You taught me to love myself and others as Jesus would. You gave me a love for words and you are why I am a successful secretary today.

As I grew up, you were there to support and help me during college and then help plan my wedding. You were there to support and help with your grandchildren. Your home was always open to me. There was always food on the table to be shared and breaking bread Sundays was a tradition I looked forward to more than you'll ever know. When I needed kitchen advise, you were quick to share cooking tips.

We spent so many hours at the mall, enjoying lunches out, going to the movies often, and summers at the beach at Wolf Park. I looked forward to vacations in Florida yearly to see you and dad. We shared laughter and tears, happy times and sad times.

Mom, you always had good advice and if you didn't know, you directed me to dad, who knew every thing!

I will miss your smile and your sparkling eyes. I will miss your laugh and the way you would clown around. I will miss the mother-daughter bond that we share. I love you now and always.

Go be the amazing angel with pink wings! Until we laugh and hug and kiss again.....

Love always,
Carol Ann
Carol A DiBlasi
Daughter
