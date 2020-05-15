Helene Eicoff
1928 - 2020
Eicoff, Helene
Helene (Topaz) Eicoff, loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, passed away peacefully at her home in Delray Beach, FL on May 6, 2020 while listening to Frank Sinatra. She was born in New York City on August 4, 1928 and spent most of her life between Chicago, IL and Southern Florida when not traveling the world with her late husband Alvin. She is survived by her granddaughters Leanne and Amber and her daughter-in-law Charmaine and predeceased by her husband Alvin and sons Larry and Jeff. In-person funeral services will not be held. Charitable donations can be made to the Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Research Center in her honor.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
