Eicoff, Helene

Helene (Topaz) Eicoff, loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, passed away peacefully at her home in Delray Beach, FL on May 6, 2020 while listening to Frank Sinatra. She was born in New York City on August 4, 1928 and spent most of her life between Chicago, IL and Southern Florida when not traveling the world with her late husband Alvin. She is survived by her granddaughters Leanne and Amber and her daughter-in-law Charmaine and predeceased by her husband Alvin and sons Larry and Jeff. In-person funeral services will not be held. Charitable donations can be made to the Johns Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Research Center in her honor.



