Helene Gold
Gold, Helene
November 4, 1925-May 14, 2020
Helene Barbara Dubrow Gold of Philadelphia, PA and Palm Beach, FL
Daughter of Esther Ginsburg Dubrow and Jack Dubrow of New York.
Helene lived a grand and exceptional life. Traveling the world with her husband and family, she was a patron of the theater and the arts and gathered a host of life-long friends. A staunch Democrat, feminist, entrepreneur, avid reader and with Masters degrees from Columbia University, an advocate for higher education, especially for women. But most of all, she was a tower of strength with a fierce love for her family, who loved her beyond measure in return.
She leaves behind Dr. Lionel Gold, her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, daughters Nancy Gold (Arnon Garonzik), Kathy Gold, and Patti Gold Singer (Joseph DeMesquita), grandchildren David Garonzik (Melissa), Sarah Garonzik Ross (Justin), Ashley Singer Duffin (Roy), Emily Singer, and Chloé Gold, and four great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
