|
|
Udine, Helene
Helene Udine age 88, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Edgar Udine for 68 years. Born in Jersey City NJ and formerly from West Caldwell, NJ she has lived in Boynton Beach (Hunter's Run) for the past 26 years.
She is survived by her husband Ed, Her son Richard and wife Maryann (Voorhees NJ), Son Glen and wife Laurie (Delray Beach), her daughter Lori Berday (Boca Raton). Seven Grandchildren: Joseph and wife Alexis Udine(Voorhees, NJ) Ryan and wife Glenna Udine (Red Bank NJ), Dr. Michelle Sheppard and husband Dr. Evan Sheppard (Wash DC), Julia Udine (NYC), Evan Udine (NYC), Marissa Udine (Chicago) and Sophie Berday (Boca Raton). Two Great Grandchildren Blake and Jackson Udine (Voorhees NJ).
The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 at 11AM at the Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. With a reception to follow at: 20 Brentwood Drive, Boynton Beach Fl 33437. Shiva will be held Monday August 19, 2019 at 6PM at 20 Brentwood Drive, Boynton Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers.Please send Donations to: Grand Central Station, P.O Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019