Ornstein, Henrietta

Etta Ornstein, a resident of North Palm Beach for more than 50 years, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on July 2, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born Anna Elizabeth Henrietta Grindahl in 1925 to Gilman and Martha Grindahl of Belgrade, MN. She was received as a child of God through baptism in 1925 and was confirmed in 1939, both by Rev. Edward Struxness of Big Grove Lutheran Church in Belgrade, MN. She met and married Marvin Ornstein in New York in 1951 and they were married for 55 years. Marvin preceded her in death in 2006.

Etta had a long and distinguished working career. She worked a combined total of 21 years for airlines, 14 of them at Eastern Airlines in its New York City office at the Grand Central Terminal, and another 7 years at American Airlines in New York City.

In 1968, her husband Marvin was transferred from the New York City office of Mutual of New York to the Palm Beach office. Etta worked for 24 years at Perry Submarine Builders in Riviera Beach, as Executive Secretary to the President and later as Corporate Secretary. She stayed at Perry Submarine until 1992 to assist in its sale and transition to Lockheed Martin.

Still wanting to work, Etta launched her next and last 17-year career at Faith Lutheran Church in North Palm Beach, from 1996 to 2013. In addition to paid duties at the church, she enthusiastically volunteered at Faith Lutheran as a greeter, usher, altar guild member, and worker in the boutique section of the church rummage sales.

Throughout her 65-year working career, Etta was a long-time member and past President of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP), Palm Beach Chapter. She also retained long-time memberships in numerous organizations, including Faith Lutheran Church of North Palm Beach and the Women of Faith Group and The Friends of North Palm Beach Library.

Etta is survived by her brother, Orano (Judy) Grindahl in Oregon and sister, Naomi Vandersteen in Minnesota, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Her sister, Georjane McCuskey, and brother, George Grindahl, predeceased her.

A Celebration of Etta's Life will be held at a future date at Faith Lutheran Church, 555 US Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. It was Etta's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Faith Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran School or New Day Adult Care, all at the church address above.

Inurnment will be managed by the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, where Etta will be laid to rest next to her husband.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store