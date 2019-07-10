|
|
Montgomery, Jr., Henry Daniel
Henry Daniel Montgomery, Jr., 60, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on July 6, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God, 1289 W 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God, 1289 W 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019