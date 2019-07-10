Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Daniel Montgomery Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Daniel Montgomery Jr. Obituary
Montgomery, Jr., Henry Daniel
Henry Daniel Montgomery, Jr., 60, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on July 6, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God, 1289 W 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God, 1289 W 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now