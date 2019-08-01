|
Kus, Henry F.
Henry F. Kus, 94, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Henry was a fantastic father and grandfather whom enjoyed family and life to the fullest. He is survived by three sons Gary, David, Paul and eight grand- children. He was a veteran of the US Army and a long term career employee with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, FL. A private family memorial service will be held in his honor at 10:00AM on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Columbarium, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019