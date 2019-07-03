The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Henry G. Brown Obituary
Brown, Henry G.
Henry G. "Harry" Brown, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ellen D. Brown. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ellen Sciullo and her husband Robert of Lantana, FL, Joseph G. Brown and his wife Janet of Penn Hills, PA, his granddaughter Kelly Sciullo of Lantana, FL, his nephew Gregory Fearon and his family of Boca Raton, FL and many other nieces and nephews around the country. Harry was born and raised in Hazelwood, PA, son of Mary Lynch and Thomas Brown. Harry enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and served on the destroyer USS Robert K. Huntington as a Yeoman. He worked for United States Steel in Pittsburgh for 40 years. During his life, Harry was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion holding many leadership positions at local and state levels. Harry and Ellen lived and raised their family in Swissvale, PA before retiring to Boynton Beach, FL in 2002. Prior to his death he was a resident of ManorCare of Boynton Beach. Harry will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 3 to July 4, 2019
