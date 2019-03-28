Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
For more information about
Henry HATTEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry HATTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry HATTEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry HATTEN Obituary
HATTEN, Henry Henry Hatten, age 88, of Riviera Beach, FL died peacefully on March 20, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 30th. St, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences and fond memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now