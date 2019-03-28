|
|
HATTEN, Henry Henry Hatten, age 88, of Riviera Beach, FL died peacefully on March 20, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1340 30th. St, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences and fond memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019