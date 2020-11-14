1/1
Henry Herman Schnetzer
1931 - 2020
Henry Herman Schnetzer
Henry Herman "Hank" Schnetzer, 89, of North Palm Beach, passed away November 9, 2020 after a strong battle with cancer. Hank was born and raised in West Roxbury, Massachusetts to the late Henry and Iris Schnetzer on June 9, 1931. He graduated from Bates College and became a commissioned officer in the US Navy, stationed in the South Pacific. He was very proud of his service. After the military, Hank returned to school and received his MBA from Cornell Business School. Upon graduation, Hank worked for Time Warner as a Financial Analyst in New York City. Merrill Lynch recruited and transferred him to Toronto, Canada where he worked until he retired in 1980. After wintering in Florida for several decades, Hank retired to Florida permanently in 2008 where he enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and swimming.
Hank is survived by his loving sister Jean DeSantis of Jupiter, FL, niece Carol (Craig) Tiroff of Jupiter, FL and three nephews, CJ (Cynthia) DeSantis of Rye, NY, Dwight DeSantis of San Diego, CA and Doug (Kelly) DeSantis of Jupiter, FL; all who he loved like his own.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 29, 2020 in North Palm Beach, FL.
Donations can be made to the North Palm Beach Library in his memory. Hank spent almost every day there for over 30 years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
