Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Brewer Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Brewer Sr. Obituary
Brewer, Sr., Henry J.
Henry Jessie Brewer, Sr. was born on March 4, 1931 in Lumber City, GA and passed away on July 19, 2019 at his home in Okeechobee, FL. Henry was a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor/developer, owning and operating multiple businesses in south Florida. Henry was an active member in his church, supported his community and was a respected civic leader. Henry is survived by his wife Sybil; sons Jessie and Allen, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.