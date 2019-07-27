|
Brewer, Sr., Henry J.
Henry Jessie Brewer, Sr. was born on March 4, 1931 in Lumber City, GA and passed away on July 19, 2019 at his home in Okeechobee, FL. Henry was a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor/developer, owning and operating multiple businesses in south Florida. Henry was an active member in his church, supported his community and was a respected civic leader. Henry is survived by his wife Sybil; sons Jessie and Allen, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019