Henry Joseph Torcivia, Jr.
Henry Torcivia, Jr., of Greenacres, has left his loving family and entered Heaven on November 28, 2020, where he will join his loving parents, Florence and Henry Torcivia. Born on Staten Island, NY on September 2, 1956, he moved to Florida in 1973 and graduated from John I. Leonard High School.
After retiring from Winn-Dixie, Henry spent many years fulfilling his passion for youth sports. He coached soccer and baseball, and officiated at high school basketball and football games. He loved his family, always had a smile on this face and a kind (and often funny) word for all.
He is survived by his loving brother Glen Joseph Torcivia and sister-In-law Maria, his cherished niece Gemma Torcivia and her wife Kate and his infant grandniece Finley, his wonderful nephew Joseph A. Torcivia, his precious uncle Arthur Iosue, and his loving aunts Rosemary Ratty and Elaine Cugini. He is also survived by his close knit family of cousins and dear friends.
A private mass was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Noon at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2892 South Ave, Palm Springs and was followed by interment at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palm Beach Habilitation Center, 4522 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461, in memory of Henry Torcivia.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
