|
|
Berry III, Henry Kistler
Henry Kistler "Hank" Berry III, died on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Hank lived most of his life in Newport News, VA and the last several years in Colorado. He was born on October 12, 1976 at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News. He was the only child of Sylvia Howe Berry and Henry Kistler Berry, Jr.
Hank attended Trinity Lutheran School and Hampton Roads Academy, class of 1995, where he was the youngest member on the golf team. He was also the HRA place kicker on the football team where they defeated Episcopal High School (which had an undefeated season), when Hank kicked a 38-yard field goal with only 8 seconds left on the clock winning the game for HRA. Hank continued his education at Virginia Tech University. Hank founded Berry Tree Service and had several inventions that he had patented.
Hank's greatest achievement of his life is his 9-year-old son Dillon, who he raised to be a loving and bright child. He is also survived by his mother, Sylvia Berry of Newport News; his father, Henry K. Berry, Jr. and his wife, Christina of Williamsburg, VA and The Village of Golf, FL; his uncle, John Howe and his wife, Patricia of Tucson, AZ; cousins, Jake Howe of Ft. Bragg, NC and Julia Howe of Tempe, AZ and Trevor Berry of Roanoke, VA.
A Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00PM at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA. The Reverend William Warrick will conduct the service. Following the service, family and friends will visit at the funeral home. The family requests any donations in memory of Hank, please be made to the Peninsula S.P.C.A., 523 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020