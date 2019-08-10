|
|
Comstock, Jr., Henry S.
Henry "Chip" S. Comstock, Jr., 65, passed away August 4, 2019 peacefully at the VA Hospice of West Palm Beach. Chip was a U.S. Navy Veteran who had a passion for cooking and worked most of his life as a chef at several Palm Beach County restaurants. He was predeceased by his wife Brenda, his parents and a brother. He will be missed by his family and his Burt Reynold's Park friends. A memorial will be planned for a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019