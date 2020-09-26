Sage, Jr., Henry W.

Henry W. Sage, Jr., of Vero Beach, FL, passed away suddenly September 16, 2020. Born December 24, 1939, in New York City he was always a New Yorker at heart. He served in the Air Force, worked on Wall Street, and sold real estate during his life. He had a passion for riding which took him all over the world. He will be missed by all who loved him Leslie Campbell, his two children, Christina Quigley and Henry Sage III, and his brother Andrew G.C. Sage. His grandchildren will forever remember his humor William and Isabella Quigley; and Henry, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Sage. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store