Breyer, 3rd Henry William
Henry William Breyer, 3rd, passed away peacefully at 3:30AM, July 24, 2019 at his home in Palm Beach, Florida at age 88. Henry was born in Philadelphia on November 12, 1930, the grandson of the founder of Breyer's Ice Cream. Henry attended The Haverford School and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1953. Henry was the loving husband of his best friend, Joanne Braatz Breyer. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on August 6, 2019.
Henry is survived by his son Henry William Breyer IV, his daughter-in-law Andrea Breyer, his granddaughters Ashley and Paige Breyer, and his daughter Laura L. Breyer.
He was raised in Philadelphia, PA, moved to New York where he and Joanne raised their family and has resided in Palm Beach for over thirty years. Henry was an avid fisherman, and owned Tycoon Fin-Nor Company. He was an active member of many clubs including The Everglades Club, The Bath and Tennis Club, Sailfish Club of Florida, the Maidstone Club, Devon Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club, The Brook, Clambake Club, and The Spouting Rock Beach Association.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019