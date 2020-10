HJ Banks passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Englewood, FL surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, 2020 at Duffy's in Sarasota at 11:30AM. To view the full obituary, details of the Celebration of Life and to RSVP, please visit www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com