DOOF, Herbert Frederick Herbert Frederick Doof, 95, Born July 16, 1923 and passed peacefully on February 3, 2019. Herbie or better known to all as "Papa" is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbi and Ben, loving and devoted grandchildren Erika, Marc, Justin and Jason, great-grandchildren Sophia, Julia and Brandon, sister and brother-in-law Carole and Barry. Herbie was from dutch decent, born in the Bronx, New York. At the age of 50, he married Shirley Meltzer and they lived a happy life enjoying travel, cruising, dining out and a good hand of cards. In the mid 1980's they left the cold temperatures for life in Boynton Beach while they ran their "Lucite with Love" business, Shirley kept the books- Herbie did the engraving. He was a master engraver from his years as a shop teacher in a high school in Harlem. Before Shirley passed they moved to Long Island where he became everyone's Papa in the town of Merrick, deeply loved by all the neighbors, the bagel shop, convenience store and dry cleaners. Papa's cucumber salad and matzo brei were the most requested dishes by Sophia and Julia who grew very close to him living together over the last 5 years. Papa loved his bialy with butter every morning or his famous everything bagel scooped, toasted and with extra butter. He NEVER ate chicken but always had his Coca Cola with a straw! Papa did not have a big appetite but a few hot dogs in front of him or a corned beef on rye and he ate like a champ. Papa was a medical mystery, smoked like a chimney until his last day, which was Sunday February 3rd when he passed peacefully with Marc right by his side, as always. May he Rest In Peace and be reunited with the love of his life Shirley where he will be laid to rest alongside her at Eternal Light Cemetery. We miss him dearly but will keep his spirit alive as we celebrate his life. Services will be held Friday, February 8th at 11:00AM at Beth Israel Funeral Home on Jog Road in Boynton Beach. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary