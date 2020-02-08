|
|
Young, Herbert J.
Herbert J. Young, 87, formerly of Riviera Beach, passed away on February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie; his children James (Jackie), Michelle (Rich), Lisa and granddaughters Amanda, Kelli, Gaby and Victoria. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 11 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00AM at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 345 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Burial will follow at the Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020