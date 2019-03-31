KATZ, Herbert Herbert Katz, called "Papa Herbie Katz" by his adoring family, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, with his wife by his side. He is survived by Helene (Ring) Katz, his beautiful and devoted wife of almost 40 years, his children Debra Katz and spouse Susan Davis of Montgomery County, Maryland, David Katz and his wife Michelle Katz of Mt. Kisco, NY, and Jeffrey Zander and his wife Elisha Zander of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Halle Zander, Adam Katz, Ari Katz and Jacklynn Katz, and by his sister-in-law Jane Birnbaum and her daughter Stephanie Allen. Herb was known for being sweet and kind to everyone, his generosity of spirit, sense of humor and for always being a "mensch". Herb loved Latin music and dancing, and was an accomplished musician. Before his grandfather retired his drumsticks and had him join the family box-making business, he worked in the Catskills at the Concord Hotel, and other premier hotels, playing bongos, Conga drums and timbales under the performing name "El Gato". He coached his kids in baseball and tennis and was a proud and adoring grandfather. He will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Judea, 4311 Hood Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 at 2:00PM Sunday, March 31. Interment will follow the funeral service at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary