OAKES, Herbert L. Herbert L. Oakes, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 72. Herbert was born on June 30, 1946 to the late Herbert and Evelyn Oakes in Chattanooga, TN and attended Baylor School and the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. While at Sewanee, Herbie participated in a summer program at Oxford University, after which he knew he wanted to make England his home. After working in investment banking in New York for a few years, Herbie transferred to London, and built his investment banking career there; working with Hallgarten & Co., and Dillon Read and eventually starting his own firms. In 1982, he formed Acorn Pictures which produced Educating Rita, a film nominated for Oscars and international awards. In 1987, he formed Oakes, Fitzwilliams & Co., a member of the London Stock Exchange and the predecessor of Oakes Lyman & Co. Herbie was a member of Sunningdale Golf Club, London; White's Club, London; The Brook Club, New York City; Bohemian Grove, Sonoma. Herbie has resided in West Palm Beach since he returned to the US from the UK in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Fearn Oakes, who resides in Oxfordshire, England; and a sister, Lyn Miller, who resides with her family in Pacific Palisades, CA. Services will be held 4:30PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN; and a private service in Palm Beach, FL on June 13, 2019. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019