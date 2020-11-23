Herbert Martin Pollack

It is with deep sadness we announce that on November 16th, 2020 Herbert Martin Pollack, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his sleep at his home in Barnegat, New Jersey.

Herb was born in 1934 in the village of Rüthen, Germany the middle child of Hermann Pollack and Else (Eichengruen) Pollack. After escaping Nazi Germany on the USS Washington on November 30, 1938, Herb and his family moved to Washington Heights, NY and then settled on a dairy farm outside of Goshen, NY. While life on the farm with his family was not easy, it fostered Herb's lifelong love of gardening, nature, animals, and working with his hands. Herb attended Goshen High School where he played football and ran track and was president of the 4H club. Herb later served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1962 earning a good conduct medal and qualifying as a rifle sharpshooter.

Herb met the love of his life Melva (Feinberg) from Brooklyn, NY in the summer of 1964. Melva asked Herb for the time while the two were independently enjoying a weekend getaway in Lake George, NY. Without missing a beat and with his childish sense of humor, Herb jokingly replied "time to fix your hair". They were both hooked and the two were married on August 8th, 1965 and remained happily married for the next fifty-five years. The couple initially lived in Brooklyn, where they started their family and later moved to Long Island where Herb started his own dental laboratory business, PM Porcelain. When the boys were teenagers, they moved to NJ to be closer to family. When he retired, Herb and Melva moved to Boynton Beach, Florida where they lived very very happily for eighteen glorious years.

Affectionately known as "Herb" by family and friends, Herb was as sweet, kind, and loving as they come. Herb laughed easily, liked making funny faces and noises and had a wonderful sense of humor. He would always go out of his way to help people including strangers. He loved the morning and making breakfast for himself, his wife, his sons, and especially his grandchildren. Herb loved to play golf with his friends, cherished time fishing & boating with his family, and he had a passion for building/flying model airplanes (despite an occasional crash landing). Herb loved to make/fix anything with his hands and always had a healthy supply of tools.

Herb was preceded in death by his father Hermann, mother Else, sister Rita, and brother Werner. Herb is survived by his loving wife Melva, sons Andrew and Brian, daughters-in-law Patricia and Loria, beloved grandchildren Autumn and Hudson, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. The funeral service will be held Wednesday November 25, at 8:30 am at the Palm Beach National Chapel. Shiva will be held at Herb and Melva's home in Boynton Beach, Florida.



