Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 586-1237
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
View Map
WILKENFELD, Herbert Herbert Wilkenfeld, West Palm Beach, passed away April 15, 2019, three weeks after reaching 100 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he moved to West Palm Beach in 1961. He was a loving husband to Katherine for almost 72 years, before she died in 2011; loving father to Naomi Rice (John) of Sacramento, CA and Lisa Hanser (Leonard) of West Palm Beach; loving grandfather to David Rice (Karen), Rebecca Rice-Brensilver (Greg), Jessica Hanser, Daniel Hanser, and Sarah Rice-Dawson (Aaron); great-grandfather to Jacob, Hannah, Gabriel, Aaron and Addie. Herbert served in World War II in the last cavalry unit in the U.S. Army. He was a man of many skills having worked as a farmer, as one of the first landscape architects licensed in the State of Florida, as a book dealer, and a teacher to many children at Temple Beth El and Temple Israel and as a teacher of many generations of bar and bat mitzvot in Palm Beach County. He was exceptionally learned and devoted to the Jewish religion. He was a gentle man in the truest sense of the word. He will be missed by his family. Funeral service Thursday, April 18, at 1:00PM, Palm Beach Memorial Park in Lantana, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 17, 2019
