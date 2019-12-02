|
Cendales, Herman
Herman Cendales, 95, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Colombia to Amelia and Tobias Cendales, he relocated to the United States in the early 60's with his wife and children. Herman was a very religious man and held great faith in his beliefs and love of family. Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Leonora, he is survived by his children, Yvonne (Camilo) Vargas, Paul (Dominique) Cendales, Maurice (Lisette) Cendales, William Cendales, and Steven (Rosa Liliana) Cendales. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Randall, Paul and Christina Vargas, Latasio Cendales, Chelsey Bengtsson, Leonora, Ashley, Esteban, and Sophia Cendales; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Vargas Carr and Kai Vargas. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019