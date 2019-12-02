Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Cendales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Cendales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Cendales Obituary
Cendales, Herman
Herman Cendales, 95, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Colombia to Amelia and Tobias Cendales, he relocated to the United States in the early 60's with his wife and children. Herman was a very religious man and held great faith in his beliefs and love of family. Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Leonora, he is survived by his children, Yvonne (Camilo) Vargas, Paul (Dominique) Cendales, Maurice (Lisette) Cendales, William Cendales, and Steven (Rosa Liliana) Cendales. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Randall, Paul and Christina Vargas, Latasio Cendales, Chelsey Bengtsson, Leonora, Ashley, Esteban, and Sophia Cendales; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Vargas Carr and Kai Vargas. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -