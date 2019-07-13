|
Glassman, Herman
Herman Glassman passed away at the age of 92, on July 11, 2019 at 4:25PM. He was born, raised, and married in the Bronx to Lucille Betty Steinman, his wife of 67 years. He was a World War II Navy Veteran who enjoyed scuba diving, made a career as a manager at Prudential Insurance, and later in life as "The Paint Man at Sears".
"Hy" was surrounded by his loving family and is survived by his sister Pearl Glassman-Kirshman, his three daughters Lynn Glassman, Barbara Gero, and Pamela Uptegraph; and two granddaughters Shania and Jennifer Uptegraph.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers please donate to the 4ocean Foundation at (www.4ocean.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019