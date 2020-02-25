|
Sanchez, Herminia
Herminia Ballestero Sanchez, passed away peacefully, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Havana, Cuba on March 15, 1925. Her family immigrated to Cuba from Spain after the Spanish Civil War for political reasons. She became a nurse in Cuba and dedicated her early life to caring and bringing comfort to many. It was there that she met the love of her life, Rafael Ballestero M.D. They married and had a beautiful family of three children.
Visitation will be held February 27 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. A funeral mass will be held February 28 at 10:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W Lantana Rd, Lantana, FL 33462, followed by burial.
