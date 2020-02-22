Home

Inurnment
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Hermon F. Mechaw


1930 - 2020
Hermon F. Mechaw Obituary
Mechaw, Hermon F.
Hermon F. Mechaw, 89, of Lantana, FL, died February 6, 2020, born in Lacon (Cullman County), AL on December 17, 1930 to Commodore Johnny and Myrtice (Hart) Mechaw. One of eight siblings, six brothers and one sister. Predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years Patricia Mary (Bishop) Mechaw; daughters: Stefanie Olszewski (Douglas), Erica Zahn (Charles) and Jasanne Mechaw; grandchildren: Charles Zahn III, Andrew Zahn and Ryan Patrick Mechaw (predeceased). He enlisted during the Korean war, became a Corporal, received a good conduct medal and after the Army moved to Florida, where he met his wife and became a Journeyman Electrician and proud member of IBEW 723.
He always made time to help family and friends with his generous kindness and knowledge.
Inurnment ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery, 11:00AM Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Complete details at (www.allcounty.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
