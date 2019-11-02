|
|
Gingras, Herta
Herta Kyler Gingras, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed peacefully October 30, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 1923 she came to the United States from Czechoslovakia in 1947 with her husband, Dr. Stephen L. Kyler (predeceasing her in 1965) and Vivian, their 1 year old daughter. Herta was a past member of the Palm Beach Medical Auxiliary and spent years of volunteer service at Good Samaritan Hospital. She owned "Le Visage" facial salon in Palm Beach for many years and was a (former) member of Old Port Cove Yacht Club and The Sailfish Club of Florida. She married Dr. Clarence "Gin" Gingras in 1971, who predeceased her in 2015. They traveled extensively and shared many sailing adventures on their sailboat, the "Ocoee". Her favorite hobby was sculpting.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will forever be in the hearts of her daughter Vivian Kerr (Ned), son George Kyler (Debbie), Barbara Schmucker (John), Dr. Paul Gingras (Sally), Robert Gingras, PhD (Anne), Bruce Gingras, PhD (Lynn) and grandchildren Randy Kerr (Kristine), Beverly Britton (Chris), Matthew Kyler (Erin), Hillary Kyler Bystedt (Brian), Mike and James Scardaville, and Lauren Gingras. She was an inspiration to her great-grandchildren Ryan and Reid Kerr, Joshua, Jacob and Gabriella Britton, Cason Kyler, and Louis and Lucas Scardaville.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church in North Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00AM, interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, Inc., Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019