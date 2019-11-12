|
|
Barton, Hilda
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Hilda Barton passed away peacefully at her home in Lantana, FL at the age of 88. Hilda was born on October 31, 1931 in Lumberton, NC. She is survived by her son Brett Barton and wife Marla Chandler Barton, her daughter Cindy Watson and husband Jim Watson; four grandchildren Amber Saunders, Shawn Watson, Jason Watson and Jimmy Watson; two great-grandchildren Ava Saunders and Luke Saunders; sister Betty Finley and brother Doulas Collins. Hilda worked at Publix Supermarket for ten years and sold real estate for 25 years in the local area. She won many rewards for top salesperson over the years.
There will be no services, just a family gathering.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019