|
|
Giacalone, Holly
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother Holly Giacalone (née Lesan), on Monday, February 10, 2020. Holly was in her 90th year and lived a full life, filled with pride, love and honor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but especially by her children, William (Margaret), James, Christina (Hudson), Diana and Michael; her grandchildren, Joseph (Kathleen), William, Brian, Sage and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Clarissa and Sabrina.
Born in New York City in 1930 to Genevieve Sullivan and Robert Lesan, she attended and graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT. Holly raised her five children with her husband Joseph Giacalone on Long Island, in Brightwaters and then St. James.
Holly moved to Delray Beach, FL in 1984 and became an active member in her community. In keeping with her enthusiastic approach to life and new adventures, Holly proceeded to get her real estate license soon thereafter and started working for Gringle, Doherty and Wheat where she remained for many years before moving on to Arvida Realty.
Holly enjoyed the friendship of many and had a passion for golf and bridge. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed going to the movies, dining out with friends and family and her "occasional" glass of chardonnay. She was warm and welcoming to everyone she encountered, leaving anyone she'd met better for having known her. She volunteered many hours for the Lupus Foundation Thrift Shop after retiring. She was a beautiful person inside and out, charming, witty and elegant in every way. Her kind spirit and warm heart will be dearly missed.
A funeral mass will be held at Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00AM.
Memorial donations in memory of Holly may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (www.fightingblindness.org), 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.
Condolences may be sent to ([email protected]).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020