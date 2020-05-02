Annan, Hope

Hope "Hopie" Parkhurst Annan, a resident of Palm Beach for more than 60 years, died peacefully at home on April 10, 2020 (Good Friday) surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.

Hopie was born in Hewlett, Long Island to Hope Hewlett and William Man Parkhurst. She attended The Woodmere School in New York and graduated Cum Laude from Hannah More Academy in Maryland in 1950.

In 1958 sailing aboard a liner from Europe with her Aunt Anne and Uncle Bucky Fuller, Hope met her first husband, the widower A. Atwater Kent, Jr.

Hope and Atty were married at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach in 1960. Hopie became stepmother to Atty's four children, Susanne Kent Hitchcock (dec.), Atwater Kent III (dec.), Christopher Kent and Peter Kent. Together they had E. Hewlett Kent and Allison Kent Bourke.

Hope greatly enjoyed her married life in Palm Beach, Philadelphia, and Northeast Harbor, Maine, where she and Atty raised their six children, entertained good friends and their respective extended families.

Hope quickly put her enthusiasm and organizational skills to work as President of the Garden Club of Palm Beach, Trustee of the Society of the Four Arts and the Preservation Society of Palm Beach. Hope filled the Preservation Society archives with histories of Palm Beach's houses and the stories of the residents that built them and authored the brochure of the annual Garden Club house tour for many years.

Hope's three decade career as Senior Associate at Sotheby's Parke-Bernet auction house was the perfect fit for her incredible range of interests and talents. She loved entertaining clients in New York and Palm Beach, honing her knowledge of antiquities, traveling to view the remotest historic ruins, and reading the stories and histories of world leaders, empires and dynasties.

Widowed in 1988, Hope married her beloved husband John W. Annan of Lake Forest, Aspen and Palm Beach and celebrated their 30 wedding anniversary last May. She was most devoted to her family and friends, doting on her parents, husbands and children, and always there in times of need.

Hope was a member of the Colony Club, the Acorn Club, Colonial Dames of America Chapter XVII, the Everglades Club and the Bath and Tennis Club, and trustee emeriti of the Four Arts and Preservation Society.

Hope is predeceased by her parents and sister Anita "Nini" Parkhurst. She is survived by her husband and four of six children, sisters Angelsea "Lesea" Newman and Lesley Broglia, brother Alex Parkhurst, four grandchildren, Ricky Bourke, Lesea Bourke, Samantha Kent and Ashley Kent, 14 nieces and nephews and 12 step-grand and great-grandchildren. A service in her memory is planned for next winter. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Preservation Society of Palm Beach or the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



