Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Resources
More Obituaries for Horst Temme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horst Anton Temme Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horst Anton Temme Sr. Obituary
Temme, Sr., Horst Anton
Horst Anton Temme, Sr., "Tony", age 85, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and formerly of Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on July 25, 2019. Into the 70s, he was president of the all volunteer Inter-City First Aid Squad of Lake Park, FL. Throughout the years he enjoyed soccer, both as a player and a referee. Tony was kind, loving and considerate to everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend. Tony is survived by his brother Ernst Temme of North Palm Beach, FL, his sons Tony Temme, Jr. of North Palm Beach, FL, Eric Temme of Jupiter, FL, Shawn Temme, Loxahatchee, FL, and Steve Temme, California.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horst's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now