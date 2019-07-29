|
Temme, Sr., Horst Anton
Horst Anton Temme, Sr., "Tony", age 85, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and formerly of Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on July 25, 2019. Into the 70s, he was president of the all volunteer Inter-City First Aid Squad of Lake Park, FL. Throughout the years he enjoyed soccer, both as a player and a referee. Tony was kind, loving and considerate to everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend. Tony is survived by his brother Ernst Temme of North Palm Beach, FL, his sons Tony Temme, Jr. of North Palm Beach, FL, Eric Temme of Jupiter, FL, Shawn Temme, Loxahatchee, FL, and Steve Temme, California.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019