Howard D. Greenstein Obituary
Greenstein, Howard D.
Howard D. Greenstein "Howie" passed away on July 26, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Fairfield, CT.
He is survived by his wife Janet, his sons Jay (Sara) Greenstein and Jeremy Greenstein (Elizabeth Ravage), his adoring grandchildren, Matthew, Isabella, Makayla, Hailey, and Rebecca and his sister Karen Greenstein.
He was preceded in death by his parents Isadore and Mildred Greenstein.
Services to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rubin Memorial Chapel, 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Mandel JCC Boynton Beach, 8500 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 or Bethesda Hospital East Heart Hospital, 2815 S. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
His love for family, friends and the community will forever be cherished.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019
