First, Howard E.
Howard E. First, MD, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Howard was born May 5, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Samuel and Jennie First. He graduated from Overbrook High School and then received his bachelor's degree in 1946 and his medical degree in 1950, both from the University of Pennsylvania. He did his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and then practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Philadelphia area until 2000 when he retired and moved to Florida.
Howard is predeceased by his younger brothers Stewart and Donald and his son Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, whom he devoted his life to after marrying her in 1950. Their 69 years of marriage were what true love is all about. Howard is also survived by his son Lewis and his daughter-in-law Sandy First, their children (Howard's grandchildren) Rachel First (and her husband Tony Greco), and David First and his daughter (Howard's great-granddaughter) Khailyn First, who all live in Vermont; daughter-in-law Julie First (Taos, NM); and grandchildren Angela and Jeffrey First (Houston, TX) and step-grandson Joseph Rizzo (Morristown, NJ).
Howard loved his family very much and took great pride in them. He also loved the many friends he had over the years and kept the Philadelphia friendships going after moving to Florida while also making many new friends there. He also enjoyed giving back to the Jewish community in Philadelphia and in Palm Beach Gardens. He was an avid golfer and bridge player with a passion for collecting modern glass, theater, reading best-sellers, and Philadelphia sports teams.
In Howard's honor, memorial contributions may be made to either the
Jewish Federation of Philadelphia (https://jewishphilly.org/
), Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (https://www.templebethdavidfl.org/
), or the University of Vermont Children's Hospital (https://childrens.uvmhealth.org/
).