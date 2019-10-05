|
Kaplan, Howard E.
Howard Kaplan, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on the Fourth of July, 1929, Howard was raised in Brooklyn, NY and grew up an ardent Dodger fan. He proudly served in the Korean War and met the love of his life, Judy, his wife of 53 years, while attending a dance for the servicemen. After the war he worked for a short time as a radio announcer before returning to NYC to join his father and grandfather in the family glazing business. Through his efforts, the business grew to become the largest "break shop" in the city, supplying and installing replacement glass for the stores and skyscrapers of Manhattan. He raised his family in the suburbs of New Jersey before moving to Florida in 1984. He is predeceased by his adoring wife Judy, and his eldest daughter. Howard will continue to live on in the loving memories held by his son and daughter and their spouses, as well as 4 devoted grandchildren, his kid brother and many dear friends especially his companion of the past 10 years.
Howard was a history buff and an avid and excellent game player, be it cards, especially pinochle, board games, trivia, memory games, word games or sports. He also loved traveling the world and being the social organizer of his many friends. Enjoying life while in the company of his cherished family and friends was of the utmost importance to him and he was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, pop-pop and friend.
Services were held September 11, 2019 at Temple Beth Am in Jupiter, FL and Howard was interred at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on September 15, 2019.
Donations can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association,
apdaparkinson.org/community/south-florida/ways-to-give/donate
