Howard E. Wilburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilburn, Howard E.
Howard E. Wilburn passed away peacefully May 10, 2020. He was born October 26, 1926 in West Palm Beach. After graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1944 he graduated from FSU. He then married his wife of 69 years, Christine and had two sons, Gary and Jeffery (deceased) and daughter Ellen. A lifetime resident of West Palm Beach he worked as a master electrician on many local landmarks such as the Florida Turnpike, US Sugar, Hutchinson Island Power Plant and Trump Towers. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations in Howard's name may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved