Wilburn, Howard E.

Howard E. Wilburn passed away peacefully May 10, 2020. He was born October 26, 1926 in West Palm Beach. After graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1944 he graduated from FSU. He then married his wife of 69 years, Christine and had two sons, Gary and Jeffery (deceased) and daughter Ellen. A lifetime resident of West Palm Beach he worked as a master electrician on many local landmarks such as the Florida Turnpike, US Sugar, Hutchinson Island Power Plant and Trump Towers. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations in Howard's name may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



