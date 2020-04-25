|
Clark, Jr., Howard L.
Howard L. Clark, Jr., 76, known to his many friends as "H", died at his home in Hobe Sound, FL on April 11, 2020. He was a longtime Florida resident and loved living on Jupiter Island. Mr. Clark also had homes in Greenwich, CT and Nantucket, MA.
A passionate golfer, Mr. Clark was proud to help make a mark on Nantucket as a founding director of The Nantucket Golf Club. When the Coffin family sold its large property on Milestone Road, the directors persuaded the Town that an 18-hole golf course next to hundreds of acres of land managed by the Nantucket Conservation Foundation was a better idea than 50 homes and a development.
He was a top tennis player at Vanderbilt University before transferring to Boston University for his B.A. degree. He received an MBA degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business and was proud of mentoring dozens of prospective students for the Business School.
Mr. Clark's business career started in investment banking at Eastman Dillon & Co In 1981, he joined the American Express Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer – and its subsidiary Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. He became Chief Financial Officer of American Express, then Chairman and CEO of its subsidiary Shearson Lehman Hutton, and finally Vice Chairman of Shearson Lehman (later renamed Lehman Brothers).
During his business career, Mr. Clark served on numerous public boards, including Maytag Corp., White Mountain Insurance Group, United Rentals, Palm Beach Company, MTBC and Mueller Water Products Company. He was Chairman of the Securities Industry Association, Chairman of the U.S.-India Business Council, and President of the Bond Club of New York.
He was a member of the Round Hill Club in Greenwich, CT, Blind Brook Club in Purchase, NY, Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, FL, Jupiter Island Club in Hobe Sound, FL, the Everglades Club in Palm Beach FL and the Nantucket Golf Club. He was also an active member of the US Seniors Golf Association. His nonprofit affiliations included the Boards of the Boys' Club of New York, the Central Park Conservancy, and the Harkness Eye Institute at Columbia Presbyterian.
Mr. Clark talked proudly of his family, including his son Howard L. Clark III, daughter-in-law Lisa Clark, grandchildren Elizabeth and Aiden Clark, his sister Pamela Solley, brother Stuart Clark, and numerous step-siblings, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020