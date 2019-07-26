|
Searcy, Sr., Howard Lee
Howard Lee Searcy, Sr. a beloved husband, father and grandpa died peacefully July 20, 2019 in Canton, GA. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 3, 1933 to William Herbert Searcy, Sr., and Mildred Youngkin Searcy.
He graduated in 1951 from Andrew Jackson Senior High School in Jacksonville, FL. In 1956 he graduated from the University of Florida with a master's degree in Civil Engineering.
He began his career with the Central and Southern Florida Flood Control District, then continued as a consulting engineer and Principal with Mock, Roos and Searcy Engineers in West Palm Beach, and later with other local engineering firms.
Howard earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1947. He was a longtime member and past President of the Florida Engineering Society, and was awarded the Young Engineer of the Year in 1968. Also as a longtime member and past President of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Palm Beach branch named its Engineer of the year Award on behalf of Howard Searcy, for his long service to the Civil Engineering community in Palm Beach County.
His favorite pastimes were fishing, sailing, snow skiing, Florida Gator sports, his many friends and colleagues, and most of all his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children Mary Katherine Mason Searcy, and brother William Herbert Searcy, Jr. He is survived by his wife Joanne Aloe Searcy, his children Howard L. Searcy, Jr., Lynn E. Gold, Cristal A. Woodworth and Martin K. Searcy, his stepdaughters Karen Portaleo and Kelli Lueces, his brother John V. Searcy, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date in Jupiter, FL.
Memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Eagle Scout Scholarship Fund at (https://www.gulfstreamcouncil.org/donate), in the name of Howard Searcy.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 26 to July 28, 2019