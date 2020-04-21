Home

Ornstein, Howard
June 19, 1925 – April 19, 2020
Howard Ornstein passed away at the age of 94 at home surrounded by his family in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Frieda (Fink) and Leo Ornstein. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a bombardier in the United States Air Force.
Prior to moving to Florida, he was President of the Erlanger's Mens Stores, active in Kiwanis, longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was especially proud of his hole in one on the third hole of the Glens Falls Country Club. He spent several summers in Maine.
Eastpointe Country Club became his permanent residence and he again had a hole in one on the seventh hole of the West course.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Doris (Erlanger) Ornstein of 69 years; his daughter Susan (Ornstein) Cady (Richard) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, son Stephen (Anne) of Gorham, ME, son Jeff (Nina) of Scarborough, ME; grandsons Dr. Eric Ornstein of Columbia, SC, Dr. David Ornstein (Dr. Jillian Blaisdell) of Cranston, RI, Daniel Ornstein of South Portland, ME and Maxwell Ornstein of South Portland, ME.
Private Funeral Service at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Portland, ME.
Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
