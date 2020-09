Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Wise, Howard

With deep gratitude for the gift of life of Howard Wise, 65, the family announces his passing.

Viewing: 4:00PM to 7:00PM Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Funeral: 10:00AM Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Both will be held at McWhite's Funeral Home, West Palm Beach.

Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store