Aarons, Howell

Howell Aarons of Boynton Beach, Florida, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2019 at the age of 88.

Howell was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Philip and Shirley (née Kwartler) Aarons. He attended P.S. 222, and James Madison High School. Howell had a B.S. from N.Y.U., an M.A. Degree from UCONN, a CAGS degree from the University of Hartford, and an Ed.d from Nova University. His career of 40 years as an educator consisted of teacher, principal, and college professor. Howell served in the US Army for two years during the Korean War, 1954-56.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Trudy, his four daughters Beth and her husband Irv Sugerman, Wendy Aarons, Ellen and her husband Mark Kiely, Marci and her husband Todd Silverhart. He was the proud "Poppy" to his nine grandchildren- Marc, Samantha, Brian, Justin, Perri, Danny, Reid, Asher and Ean. And to his adored great-grandchildren, Cayla and Eli. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Calvin Aarons.

Funeral Services will be at the Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00AM, with burial immediately following at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1641 Worthington Rd, Suite 340, West Palm Beach, Florida 33409.

Shiva will be observed at the Aarons' residence immediately after the service, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019