Patterson, Hubert Alexander
Hubert Alexander "Hap" Patterson, 69, died peacefully on November 30, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL from complications of being hit by a car while running. His wife of 45 years, Joyce (Musser) Patterson, survives.
He was on born October 1, 1950 in Moultrie, GA to the late Hubert and Helen (Gilbert) Patterson. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State. He retired as VP of Advanced Research in 2018 after 33 years with Sensormatic. He was an avid runner and cyclist, and traveled on every continent.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons Daniel M. married to Karen Hsu, Los Angeles, CA, and Kevin A., Deerfield Beach; one grandchild Alexander; and one sister Helen Lee Morton, Germanton, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 4 at 2:00PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6301 SW 18th St, Boca Raton, FL 33433. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019