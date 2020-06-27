Bethel, Hubert M.Hubert M. Bethel, 77, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away June 20, 2020. Hubert was born in Cherokee Sound, Abaco, Bahamas. When Hubert left school he went to work for Owens Illinois in the pulpwood operation in Abaco and Andros Island. He rapidly moved up in the company and was the last man employed by O.I. when they sold the operation to the Bahamas Government in 1979. He then settled in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and was a commercial fisherman. In the early 1980's he opened Harbour View Marina where he was the owner/operator. Upon the sale of the marina in 1999, he moved to West Palm Beach. He was the manager of Palm Beach Steamship Agency, at the Port of Palm Beach, until the business closed in February 2011. Hubert enjoyed his retirement, working in his yard, and running errands for friends and family in the Bahamas. Hubert was known for his love for his family. A truly remarkable man. He was loved by many because he was kind, generous, and had a contagious smile. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Ashlyn (Sloan); daughters, Barbara Kemp and Beverly Sawyer; son, Frankie Bethel. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick, who passed away May 28, 2020. Missing him greatly are his four brothers, Earl, Elmer, Wayne, and Steve. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a godson. A Celebration of Life will take place at Hubert's home in Florida, as well as in the Bahamas. The dates have not been determined at this time.