All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
100 N. Palmway
Lake Worth, FL
Hudson Spencer HARGETT Jr.


Hudson Spencer HARGETT Jr. Obituary
HARGETT, Jr., Hudson Spencer Hudson Spencer Hargett, Jr., left this Earth and soared to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 5, 2019. Spencer was 68; he lived and loved life to the fullest. His parents were Tommye Louise Forrest Hargett and Hudson Spencer Hargett, Sr., long time residents of Lake Worth, FL. His daughter, Alyssa Rose Hargett resides in Sunfield, MI and is an accomplished teacher and model. Siblings include Dianne, Lee and Maria Hargett. Please refer to the website at All County Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL for a complete obituary which is very detailed about Hudson's life. Service will be at 2:00PM this Saturday, March 16, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 100 N. Palmway, Lake Worth, FL. Burial will follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL. Thank you to all that made this possible; you will be truly blessed. DLH
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 15, 2019
